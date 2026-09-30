Pune: Women Unite In Protest, Raise Voices Against Sexual Violence, Demand Action Against Rapists | FPJ Photo

Pune: Raising their voices against sexual violence and the restrictions often imposed on women in the name of safety, a large group of women and citizens gathered in Pune on Wednesday, holding placards and raising slogans demanding justice, accountability and stronger action against perpetrators.

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The protest, organised by the Stree Mukti League, saw participants carrying messages calling for respect, equal rights, consent and an end to moral policing. Several placards questioned the practice of telling women what to wear, where to go and when to return home, while others demanded greater accountability from the police and administration.

The protest came in the wake of the recent Vishrantwadi case in Pune, where a minor girl was sexually assaulted. The protesters also referred to recent cases of sexual violence, including the Jamui incident in Bihar, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted and her male friend beaten by a group of men. They raised concerns over a recent rape case in Delhi, stressing the need for swift action and accountability.

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Speaking at the protest, Bajrang, a core member of the organising committee, said women should not be expected to change their lives because of crimes committed against them. He said restrictions such as asking women to return home early or control what they wear shift the responsibility onto women instead of perpetrators.

“The responsibility should be on the police and the administration to prevent crimes and take swift action against perpetrators.”

Saanvi said dress codes, restrictions on movement and moral policing cannot be presented as measures for women’s safety. She said women are often questioned about where they were, what they were wearing and why they were outside after an incident, rather than the focus being placed on the accused.

“These questions shift the responsibility from the perpetrator to the victim.”

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Referring to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Jamui, Sangpraksh called for strict and speedy legal action, along with protection and support for the survivor and her family. He also demanded justice for the boy who was allegedly beaten during the incident.

“The administration and police must ensure that the investigation is impartial, evidence is protected and the accused are brought before the law without delay.”

Krishna said authorities needed to focus on prevention, effective policing and quick response to complaints. He also opposed moral policing and said those taking the law into their own hands should face legal action.

“They have to create an environment in which women can travel, work, study and return home safely without being told to restrict their lives.”

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Akshara said women’s freedom should not be linked to violence against them, stressing that staying out late, wearing a particular outfit or travelling with a male friend does not justify harassment or assault.

“Telling girls to stay indoors is not a safety measure; it is a restriction on their freedom.”

The protesters demanded strict and swift action against rapists and perpetrators of sexual violence, justice for survivors, safer public spaces and greater accountability from the authorities. They stressed that women should not have to give up their freedom in the name of safety.