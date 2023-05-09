Pune: Merchants' body demands filling vacancies at FDA

Representational Image |

Pune Merchants Chamber has voiced concerns over the delays and backlog at the Food and Drug Administration Office in Pune, which has been caused by the absence of zonal officers in some of its departments.

This has led to significant delays and pending applications for food and drug licenses, as well as licenses for new food processing industries for several months.

The Chamber has requested a quick resolution to this issue, urging the appointment of officers in the said department and a streamlined approval process for licenses.

Raikumar Nahar, and the Secretary of the Poona Merchants Chamber said that they have submitted letter of demands to the Minister of Food and Drug Administration Sanjay Rathod, and they are hopeful that the situation will be resolved soon.