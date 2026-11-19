PMC Mayor Manjusha Nagpure | Anand Chaini

Pune: With the city's water storage declining to 23.34 TMC, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Thursday indicated that the civic administration may have to implement a 20% water cut in the coming weeks to ensure adequate supply until the next monsoon. She said the administration had been instructed to prepare a contingency plan, including the possibility of restricting supply to two or three days a week and arranging water tankers to prevent hardship to residents.

Nagpure said Pune had 28.34 TMC of water storage during the corresponding period last year, compared to 23.34 TMC this year, marking a decline of nearly 5 TMC. Although no final decision has been taken on the proposed water cut, she said the prevailing situation made it necessary to consider rationing.

She said, “We have not taken any decision on water cuts yet. However, looking at the available storage, we will have to take a decision. A 20% water cut may become necessary in the coming period. The administration has been asked to plan how water can reach even the last household if supply is restricted for two or three days a week. We have also asked it to keep a tanker water supply plan ready.”

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The Mayor said the civic administration was simultaneously pursuing an increase in Pune's water quota from the Water Resources Department. She pointed out that the city's allocation had remained at 11 TMC since 2000, despite substantial population growth.

Nagpure said, “We have requested the Water Resources Minister to schedule a meeting at the earliest to discuss increasing Pune's water quota. If the allocation is not increased and the current situation continues, ensuring water supply until August 30, 2027, will become difficult.” She added that the civic body had already requested sufficient water to meet the city's requirements until August.

Responding to opposition criticism over the equal water distribution scheme, Nagpure accused political parties of politicising an issue that required collective efforts.

She said, “Water releases for the Kharif and Rabi seasons, which began on July 7, had continued without the usual gap between the two periods. An additional four days of water release was granted after the 15th.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor reiterated that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) would continue its anti-encroachment drive across the city, as directed during the General Body meeting. She said no political or public representative would be allowed to exert pressure to protect illegal establishments.

Explaining the sealing of 40 shops, she said several licence holders had rented out their premises to others instead of operating the businesses themselves, while some establishments were functioning without the required permissions.

Nagpure said, “All encroachments across Pune will be removed. The shops were sealed because some licence holders had handed over their premises to others to operate, while others were running businesses without obtaining permission.”