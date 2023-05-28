Pune: Marathon on June 4 to promote drug-free society |

In a determined effort to combat drug addiction and promote a drug-free lifestyle, the Pune Rural Police are organizing the "Sankalp Nasha Mukti" marathon in Lonavala on June 4 at 6am. This marathon serves as a crucial component of the broader initiative aimed at raising awareness about the detrimental effects of drug addiction and promoting preventive measures, treatment options, and rehabilitation.

The registrations for the same will be closed on June 2.

Sankalp Nasha Mukti

"Sankalp Nasha Mukti" is a focused effort by Pune Rural Police to raise awareness about the dangers of drug addiction and promote a drug free lifestyle. It emphasizes on active collaboration between various stakeholders, including police, government agencies, non-profit organizations, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and community leaders.

Collaborative efforts help create a supportive environment, strengthen prevention efforts and provide resources for those seeking help. The initiative aims to educate individuals about the risks and consequences of drug use, provide counselling for prevention and treatment, and encourage positive behaviour and choices. This initiative uses a multi-faceted strategy that includes legal action, awareness campaigns, counselling and rehabilitation of individuals struggling with addiction. Sankalp Nasha Mukti is a long-term endeavour that requires sustained commitment, resources, and a holistic approach.

This Sankalp Nasha Mukti Marathon is part of the initiative and is aimed at raising awareness about the detrimental effects of drug addiction and promoting preventive measures, treatment options, and rehabilitation. This run emphasizes on prevention through strategies such as promoting positive coping mechanisms, enhancing self-esteem and fostering healthy relationships.