Pune: Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail For Raping Woman Under False Promise Of Marriage

Pune: A man who tricked a woman into thinking he would marry her and then raped her has been given a tough punishment of 7 years in prison.

This decision was made by a judge named A. S. Syed in Rajgurunagar district. The man's name is Balasaheb Laxman Bangar and he is 38 years old. He is from Beed.

History sheeter

The woman he hurt was his classmate in college. He started deceiving her in 2006. He took her to different places in the city and told her that he would marry her. But instead, he did something really bad – he raped her. He even threatened to show embarrassing pictures of her on the internet if she didn't give him money. He asked for ₹5 lakh from her.

This man was already married to someone else, but he still did these terrible things. He not only scared the woman but also hurt her and her brother. In 2013, the woman finally went to the police in Khed and told them everything – about the rape, the lies, the threats, and the beatings.

Accused arrested in the past, but released on bail

The man was arrested once before, but he got out on bail. This case was in court for a very long time, almost 10 years. The man said he didn't do anything wrong, but the government's lawyer, Shubhangi Deshmukh, showed proof that he did. They had evidence from lodges, medical reports, and the woman's statement.

Because of all this proof, the judge, A. S. Syed, said the man will go to jail for 7 years. He also has to pay a fine of ₹10,000. The judge said this money should go to the woman who was hurt. This punishment is meant to show that hurting someone like this is very wrong and won't be allowed.

