Indore: Girl raped on marriage promise

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for allegedly raping a girl on the pretext of marriage in the Dwarkapuri area, police said on Wednesday. The police are searching for the accused.

Dwarkapuri police station in charge Alka Menia Upadhye said that a girl has lodged a complaint that an accused named Neeraj made physical relation with her without her consent. She stated in her complaint that in 2020 when she was employed in an ice-cream factory in the area, the accused, who also worked there, met her. They started talking with each other and became friends.

The accused took her to his place in Dwarkapuri area and made physical relation with her. When the girl objected the accused promised to marry her. He made physical relations with the girl without her consent several times. After that he refused to marry her.

He also stopped talking to the girl from November 2022 and stopped taking his calls. After that she reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)