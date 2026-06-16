Pune Man Dies By Suicide, Wife & Stepchildren Detained | Representative Image

A 53-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at his ancestral property in Shukrawar Peth on Monday, following which the Khadak Police detained his wife, stepdaughter and stepson on charges of abetment to suicide and offences under the Anti-Superstition Act.

The deceased, identified as Rajeev Manohar Paigude, was a resident of Mandvi village in Haveli taluka and was engaged in work related to the Tehsildar's office in Pune. The complaint in the case was lodged by his elder brother, Ravindra Manohar Paigude (55), a resident of Bibvewadi.

According to the complaint, Rajeev had married Manisha alias Mangal after the breakdown of his first marriage. Manisha had two children from her previous marriage, identified as Smita and Rohit. The complainant alleged that Rajeev had been facing continuous mental and physical harassment from the trio.

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The complaint further states that on April 20, Rajeev allegedly informed his brother over the phone that his wife, daughter and son had assaulted him with a sickle and that he was under severe distress. During the conversation, Rajeev reportedly expressed suicidal thoughts, prompting family members to counsel him and keep him under observation at his sister's residence.

However, on June 15, Rajeev allegedly consumed poison at the family's property in Shukrawar Peth and died. Family members later discovered a purported suicide note addressed to the Khadak Police Station.

According to the complainant, the note blamed his wife, Manisha alias Mangal, daughter Smita and son Rohit for subjecting him to sustained mental harassment.

The note allegedly claimed that the accused were interested only in money and had failed to acknowledge his support towards them. It also contained allegations regarding extramarital affairs and claims that Manisha had subjected him to black magic and occult practices.

Based on the complaint and the contents of the alleged suicide note, the Khadak Police registered a case on June 15 under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to abetment of suicide and common intention, along with Section 3(2) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Police have detained all three accused and further investigation is underway.

Shashikant Chavan, Senior Police Inspector of Khadak Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, "Based on the suicide note, police have registered a case and detained the trio. Further investigation into the matter is underway, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly."