Pune Gets Direct Air Link To Amritsar As Air India Express Launches Daily Service | Instagram/changiairport

Pune: Air India Express has launched a new daily direct flight service between Pune and Amritsar, strengthening air connectivity between Maharashtra's cultural and educational hub and Punjab's spiritual capital. The inaugural flight departed from Pune on June 15, marking the beginning of the airline's latest domestic route from the city.

The new service is expected to benefit a wide range of travellers, including pilgrims, tourists, students, business professionals and members of the Punjabi community residing in Pune and neighbouring regions. The direct connection eliminates the need for passengers to travel via connecting flights, reducing travel time and improving convenience.

As per the schedule, the flight departs from Pune at 1.20 am and arrives in Amritsar at 4.10 am. The return service leaves Amritsar at 5 am and reaches Pune at 7.50 am. The route will operate on a daily basis.

The launch further expands Pune's growing domestic air network. With the addition of Amritsar, Air India Express now directly connects Pune to 12 destinations and operates around 105 weekly flights from the city. Airline officials said the move is aimed at enhancing connectivity and offering passengers more travel options from Pune.

The new route is expected to witness strong demand from devotees travelling to Amritsar's famous religious sites, particularly the Golden Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimage destinations in the country. The city is also known for attractions such as the Jallianwala Bagh memorial and the Attari-Wagah border ceremony, making it a popular destination for both leisure and heritage tourism.

For Pune, the direct service is likely to boost tourism, business travel and educational exchanges. The city has emerged as a major centre for information technology, manufacturing, education and entrepreneurship, attracting travellers from across the country.

Passengers travelling on the route will have access to Air India Express services, including onboard meal options, priority services and digital booking facilities through the airline's website and mobile application.

The launch comes at a time when passenger traffic from Pune Airport continues to rise, with airlines gradually expanding their route networks to cater to increasing demand from travellers across western Maharashtra.