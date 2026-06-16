Pune VIDEO: Out-Of-Control Bulls Trigger Chaos During Shirur Village Fair Race | Video Screengrab

Pune: A tense situation unfolded during a traditional bullock cart race at a local fair in Shirur tehsil of Pune District when a pair of racing bulls suddenly went out of control, creating panic among spectators.

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The incident occurred during a rural yatra celebration that had attracted a large crowd. Witnesses said people rushed to safety as the animals broke away, causing confusion near the race venue. No major injuries have been reported so far.

Organisers, local residents, and volunteers quickly stepped in and managed to bring the animals under control. The situation returned to normal after a brief period of chaos.

Officials are now reviewing safety measures at traditional events to prevent similar incidents in the future. Authorities are expected to examine crowd management and race arrangements to improve public safety.

Bullock cart racing, locally known as Bailgada Sharyat, is a popular tradition in rural parts of western Maharashtra. The sport is especially popular in areas such as Shirur and other parts of the Pune district, where it is closely linked to farming culture, village fairs, and local pride.

For many rural communities, the races are more than a sporting event. They are an important part of village festivals and social gatherings. Owners spend significant time and effort training and caring for their bulls, and victories often bring prestige to both the owner and the village.

The Shirur incident has once again highlighted the need for strict safety arrangements at large traditional events where thousands of people gather to celebrate local customs and heritage.