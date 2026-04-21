VIDEO: Bull Rescued After Falling Into Well In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Waluj Area | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension prevailed in Bhujang Vasti on Kamlapur Road in the Waluj area when a bull went mad, ran across the area, and then fell into a well on Sunday night. However, alert residents and fire brigade jawans took immediate action and saved the bull after a strenuous operation lasting over two hours.

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On Sunday, at around 9pm, farmer Mahendra Bhujang was giving fodder to his animals. However, two bulls suddenly went mad and started running around. People tried to stop them, but they ran away. One of these bulls fell into the well.

The residents tried to take out the bull with the help of ropes, but the ropes kept breaking, and hence the operation was not successful. However, two persons who had climbed down into the well kept the bull’s head above the water so that it would not drown.

The residents later called the fire brigade. A team led by Fire Officer Anil Deshmukh rushed to the spot. The jawans made proper planning and, after strenuous efforts for two hours, succeeded in taking the bull out of the well.

RK Jat, NS Parkhe, SB Sonawane, TB Tandale, Vishal Dhabadar, VL Patil, PS Khade and others participated in the rescue operation.