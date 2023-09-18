Pune: Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens Debut Store In Aundh |

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a prominent gold and diamond jewellery retail chain, has opened its inaugural store in Aundh, Pune, marking its entry into the city. Located on ITI Road, the expansive 6700 sq. ft. store offers an extensive range of jewellery, including bridal, traditional, contemporary, and lightweight designs crafted from gold, diamonds, precious gemstones, platinum, and more.

Additionally, the store showcases meticulously selected designs from Malabar Gold & Diamonds' popular sub-brands such as Mine diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery, Divine Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted antique jewellery collection, Precia precious gemstone jewellery, Zoul lifestyle jewellery, Viraz Polki jewellery, and others.

Malabar Gold has 325 stores in 11 countries

The store's grand inauguration ceremony saw the presence of notable figures, including Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole and Regional Head (West Zone) Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Fanzeem Ahmmed.

With over 325 stores spanning across 11 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to expand its footprint in India while earning prestigious accolades in the gems and jewellery industry, including the Highest Employment on the Company Rolls and the Global Retailer of the Year award at the 48th India Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGJA) 2021.

