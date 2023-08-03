Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Deteriorating Condition Of City Hills |

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole raised the issue of the deteriorating cleanliness of Pune's hills, including the iconic Vetal Hill, among others.

In the Legislative Assembly, MLA Siddharth Shirole raised a strong demand for the government to address this matter and take strict action against those responsible for spreading waste. He emphasized the urgent need for measures to ensure cleanliness and preserve the natural beauty of these hills.

Shirole presented his concerns during the Monsoon Session of the Legislature. "Pune is known as the city of hills, boasting around 30 to 35 of them. Popular hills like Vetal, Taljai, Mhatoba, and Parvati are among the significant landmarks. However, the current condition of these hills is deteriorating, with some people recklessly dumping garbage and waste. Additionally, he pointed out instances of sandalwood trees being cut down on Vetal Hill," he added.

"While some Punekars are actively engaged in cleanliness drives on these hills, certain miscreants continue to tarnish their beauty by acting irresponsibly at night. Shirole expressed his disappointment, stating that the forest department is not giving adequate attention to this pressing issue," he noted.

Shirole called for immediate and stringent action against those involved in the irresponsible disposal of waste on the hills. He urged the authorities to take necessary steps to clean and restore the pristine condition of Vetal Hill and the other hills in Pune. The preservation of these natural treasures is vital for the city's environment and the well-being of its residents.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)