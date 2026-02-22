Pune: Maharashtra To Get Country’s First AI Policy For Industrial Sector In Four Months, Says Industries Minister Uday Samant | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Saturday announced that the Maharashtra State Government will introduce the country’s first AI policy for the industrial sector within four months. He also stated that the government would study the impact of AI on employment and how to address potential challenges.

“Human intelligence is essential while developing Artificial Intelligence (AI). Humans will be required for production in companies. Maharashtra will introduce the country’s first AI policy for the industrial sector within four months,” he said.

Regarding the traffic congestion in Chakan, the Industries Minister said, “I have also been affected by the traffic jams in Chakan. Road and bridge works are underway in this area, which is causing the congestion. Once these projects near completion, there will be relief.”

He added, “Encroachments on the roads will be removed. Some are new, while others are old ones from the Gram Panchayat era; compensation will have to be provided for those. If unauthorised construction is causing traffic jams, the concerned agencies must take action.”

Samant also assured that all encroachments in the MIDC area will be removed in the next six months. Road widening will also be undertaken in Hinjawadi, and those works will be expedited.”

‘I Lack Expertise In Aviation; Rohit Pawar Might Have Acquired It’

Speaking on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) reunion and other topics, Uday Samant noted, “I have no information regarding the merger of the two factions of NCP. Leaders of both parties can speak on that. The untimely passing of Ajit Pawar is shocking to me; our relationship went beyond politics.”

“MLA Rohit Pawar is a member of that family. He is raising questions regarding the plane crash. It would not be right for me to speculate. Whether it is regarding the Black Box or any other report being discussed, I lack expertise in that area. Rohit Pawar may have acquired that knowledge, so he might be speaking on it, but it is not appropriate for me to comment,” Samant added.

Pavana & Indrayani River Restoration to Start Soon

“A plan for the river restoration project has been prepared. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and the state Environment Department have collectively drafted a 2,500-crore rupee plan,” said Uday Samant.

“The proposal for the cleaning of the Indrayani River has been sent to the Central Government for approval. The restoration of the Indrayani and Pavana rivers will soon take a concrete shape,” he said.

Which Party Does Sanjay Raut Exactly Belong To?

Regarding the vacant Rajya Sabha seat and statements made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, Uday Samant said, “There are differing views within the Maha Vikas Aghadi regarding a Rajya Sabha seat. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has laid claim to one seat. However, Sanjay Raut, an MP from the same party, has proposed senior leader Sharad Pawar’s name. This makes it unclear which party Raut actually belongs to. Therefore, the Thackeray group should first establish coordination within their own party before advising the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on what to do.”

265 Houses Built in 24 Months

The inauguration and house-warming ceremony of the Shri Saidatta Sahakari Gruhnirman Sanstha of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Bijli Nagar was performed by Industries Minister Samant on Saturday.

Officials and employees had been waiting for this land for 14 years. The land was handed over three years ago, and 265 houses were built in the following 24 months. A colony owned by the employees and officers has now been established, and Samant assured that all facilities would be provided to the staff there.