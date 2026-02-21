 Committees Formed In Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Gives Opportunities To New Faces In PCMC Standing Committee - Here’s The Full List Of Members
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Adopting a strategy of “shock tactics", the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has granted opportunities to seven first-time corporators in the newly formed Standing Committee of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday. A standing committee holds the keys to the PCMC’s treasury.

Notably, seven women have also secured seats on the committee. According to party insiders, a tight contest is expected for the post of chairman between Abhishek Barne and Sandeep Kaspate.

PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge presided over the meeting. House Leader Prashant Shitole (BJP), Leader of Opposition Bhausaheb Bhoir from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s Group Leader Vishwajit Barne submitted the names of their respective party members in sealed envelopes to Mayor Landge.

Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, the PMC functions through a "deliberative" wing (elected councillors) and an "executive" wing (the Commissioner).

The law specifies certain statutory committees that must be formed to manage specific city affairs. While the corporation can create several "Special Committees" (like for Sports or Law), there are four primary statutory bodies that hold the most legal weight. They are the standing committee, the city improvement committee, the education committee, and the women's and child welfare committee.

1) Standing Committee Members

- BJP: Abhishek Barne, Shalini Gujar, Manisha Chinchwade, Sandeep Kaspate, Sarika Gaikwad, Yogita Nagargoje, Krishna Surkule, Sheetal Varnekar, Archana Karande, Madhura Shinde, Babasaheb Tribhuvan.

- NCP: Savita Aswani, Santosh Kokane, Sandeep Waghere, Vikas Sane.

- Shiv Sena: Sulabha Ubale.

2) Law Committee

- BJP: Dnyaneshwar Jagtap, Vinayak Gaikwad, Kunda Bhise, Sujata Borate, Shruti Dolas, Kushagra Kadam, Shekhar Chinchwade.

- NCP: Varsha Jagtap, Tushar Sahane.

3) City Improvement Committee

- BJP: Archana Saste, Vinod Nadhe, Kunal Wavhalakar, Sanjay Kate, Suhas Kamble, Uttamrao Kendale.

- NCP: Dr Vaishali Ghodekar, Anant Korhale, Vaishali Kalbhor.

4) Sports, Art, Literature, and Culture Committee

- BJP: Kailas Kute, Sham Jagtap, Tanaji Barne, Dharmapal Tantarpale, Uday Gaikwad, Yogesh Landge.

- NCP: Bhausaheb Bhoir, Jitendra Nanaware, Pramod Kute.

5) Education Committee

- BJP: Pallavi Walhekar, Shruti Wakadkar, Ravina Angholkar, Kavita Bhongale, Rita Sanap, Sarika Borhade.

- NCP: Priyanka Kudale, Yogita Barne, Yash Sane.

6) Women and Child Welfare Committee

- BJP: Pallavi Jagtap, Nita Padale, Reshma Bhujbal, Shivani Narale, Rani Pathare, Supriya Chandgude.

- NCP: Nikita Kadam, Sarika Masulkar, Manisha Lande.

