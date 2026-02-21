‘I Have Killed My Wife’: Pune Man Surrenders After Brutal Hammer Murder In Shirur Tehsil | Representative Image

Pune: A horrific incident has occurred in Pune District’s Shirur Tehsil, where a man murdered his wife by striking her on the head with an iron hammer due to domestic reasons. A more shocking twist came to the case when, after the murder, the husband surrendered himself at the police station, saying, “I have killed my wife.”

The deceased woman has been identified as Savita Manohar Kamble (38), currently residing at Talegaon Dhamdhere, originally from Akola. The accused, who is now in police custody, is her husband, Manohar Nagorao Kamble.

The incident came to light in the early hours of Friday. Police Constables Amol Chavan, Machhindra Nichit, and Nagesh Waghmare were on duty at the Shikrapur Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) when a man walked in unexpectedly. The officers were stunned when he calmly confessed, “I have murdered my wife.”

The police immediately took the man into custody and rushed to his residence in the Talegaon Dhamdhere area in Shirur Tehsil. Police officials said that they found the door latched from the outside, and they opened it to find Savita Kamble lying in a pool of blood inside the house. An iron hammer was lying nearby, said officials on the scene.

With the help of local citizens, the police rushed her to the hospital for treatment, but she was declared dead upon arrival.

Police Inspector Dipratan Gaikwad, Sub-Inspector Mahesh Dongre, and Constables Chandrakant Kale and Pratik Jagtap visited the spot to conduct a formal panchnama of the crime spot.

Following a complaint filed by the couple’s son, Rajesh Manohar Kamble (19), the Shikrapur Police have officially registered a case and arrested Manohar Nagorao Kamble (53).

Further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Dongre and Pratik Jagtap.