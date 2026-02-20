Major Breakthrough By Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate; Gold Worth ₹4.5 Lakh Recovered & Two Held In Theft Case

Pimpri Chinchwad: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate has successfully arrested two accused involved in multiple serious theft cases and recovered stolen gold jewellery worth ₹4.5 lakh from their possession.



According to the information given by the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Pimpri Chinchwad, the arrests were made under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey as part of an intensified drive against property-related crimes.



The accused have been identified as Ganesh Bharat Giri and his accomplice, who were allegedly involved in chain-snatching and house-breaking incidents reported across various police station limits. Acting on technical inputs and intelligence gathered during the investigation, a crime branch team apprehended the suspects and seized gold ornaments weighing approximately 60 grams, valued at ₹450,000.





Police officials stated that the accused had confessed to their involvement in several theft cases registered at different police stations, including Nigdi, Bhosari MIDC, Pimpri, and Chikhali in Pimpri Chinchwad, as well as in areas under the Pune City Police jurisdiction, such as Bhosari and Vishrantwadi.



Further investigation revealed that multiple offences registered in Beed district were also detected against the main accused, including crimes under the Maharashtra Police Act and cases of house theft and chain snatching. The accused were reportedly active in different cities, including Pune and Beed, and were previously involved in similar criminal activities.





The operation was carried out by a team from the Crime Branch Unit under the supervision of senior police officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Shashikant Mahavarkar and Police Inspector Sanjay Waghole, along with other officers and personnel from the detection squad.



Police have initiated further legal proceedings against the accused and are continuing the investigation to ascertain their involvement in additional offences.