Pune: Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line To Open In Phases - All You Need To Know

The Pune Metro Line 3 from Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar, which was scheduled to open by the end of March this year, is going to miss the deadline once again, as most of the stations on the route are yet to be fully constructed. However, sources in the know have stated that the administration is planning to open the metro line in phases, as was done for Line 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate) and Line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi).

“It is clear that the March 2026 deadline won’t be met. Hence, a phased opening is being planned. Instead of opening the entire route in one go, only those stations that have been fully completed will be made operational in the first phase,” sources told The Free Press Journal.

The demand for a phased opening was made by the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) in September last year. In a letter to PMRDA chief Yogesh Mhase, FITE stated that instead of starting the full 23.3 km stretch at once, it called for the early launch of the Hinjawadi Phase 3 to Baner stretch (13 km), citing substantial construction progress and urgent commuter needs. However, the administration was adamant about opening the line at once after completing the work by March 2026.

About Pune Metro Line 3

- Route: Hinjewadi Megapolis Circle to Civil Court (Shivajinagar)

- Length: 23.3 km (Entirely Elevated)

- Stations: 23 Stations (Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court are the planned stations, with the depot located in Mann village.)

- Developer: Tata Group (TRIL) & Siemens (Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd)

- Technology: First in Pune to use 750V DC third rail (no overhead wires)

- Trains: Alstom Metropolis (3-coach sets, 1000-passenger capacity)