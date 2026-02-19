NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Flags Pune's Water Crisis In Letter To CM Devendra Fadnavis

Supriya Sule (L), Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Photos

NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Thursday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, raising serious concerns over the ongoing water supply crisis in Pune and urging immediate intervention to prevent further hardship to citizens.

Sule highlighted that the Water Resources Department had approved 11.60 TMC of water for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from the Khadakwasla project. As per official records, 11.23 TMC has already been used by January 31, leaving only a limited supply that is expected to last around 12 days.

She further pointed out that the Water Resources Department has stated that the Municipal Corporation used an additional 8.44 TMC of water during the financial year 2024–25, exceeding the sanctioned quota. As a result, a penalty has been imposed on the civic body. The department has also warned that the water supply could be disconnected if outstanding dues are not cleared.

Sule expressed concern that residents across several parts of Pune are already facing reduced water supply, leading to daily disruptions.

She also met PMC Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, on Wednesday to discuss the issue and get a solution from the civic body.

With summer approaching, residents are worried that the situation could worsen if urgent corrective steps are not taken.

Calling for better coordination between the PMC and the Water Resources Department, Sule urged the state government to treat the matter with seriousness and ensure that citizens do not suffer due to administrative lapses or financial disputes.

Meanwhile, Sule has demanded that the Maharashtra government provide security to her party MLA Rohit Pawar, noting that he has been raising concerns and questions in the wake of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Sule said the January 28 plane crash in Pune's Baramati, in which Ajit Pawar and four others were killed, has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, with people still in deep grief and numerous doubts and suspicions being expressed on social media.

Rohit Pawar has been placing facts, issues and questions in a well-researched and thoughtful manner reflecting public sentiment, she said, stressing that people deserve clear answers from the authorities.

"If the authorities delay in providing answers, the unease will only grow further. To prevent this from escalating, it is essential that the truth of the incident comes out before the public in a completely transparent manner," the Baramati MP said.

Emphasising that questioning the system is a constitutional right of every Indian citizen, Sule said Rohit Pawar was articulating the doubts and concerns in the minds of the people before the authorities.

"It is extremely important that he is provided adequate security, and the full responsibility to ensure his safety must be taken by the state government," she said.