Pune: RTO Cracks Down On Rule-Violating Autorickshaw Drivers; Licence Suspension For Repeat Violators Likely | Representational Image

Pune: The Regional Transport Office, Pune, has intensified its action against unruly autorickshaw drivers in the city for repeatedly flouting transport department norms. Over the past ten months, punitive action has been taken against 517 drivers, with fines amounting to more than ₹3.6 lakh collected during this period.



Despite consistent enforcement drives, officials have observed continued non-compliance with mandatory rules. In response, the RTO has now decided to take stricter measures, including the temporary suspension or cancellation of driving licences for repeat offenders.





Read Also Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Leads Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Tribute At Shivneri Fort

As per official records, Pune had nearly 1.29 lakh registered autorickshaw drivers by the end of 2025. Under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department regulations, drivers are required to wear a prescribed uniform and display an identification badge while operating their vehicles. A white or khaki shirt and pyjamas, along with a visible badge bearing the driver’s identification number, are compulsory to help verify the legitimacy of the driver and enhance passenger safety.

However, several drivers have been found violating these norms, often leading to disputes with passengers over fares. The RTO has been receiving frequent complaints regarding such incidents.



Between April 2025 and January 2026, inspection teams conducted daily checks across the city and imposed a fine of ₹700 on each of the 517 drivers found violating rules, resulting in a total penalty of ₹361,900.





Officials have warned that continued violations of traffic and operational norms under the Motor Vehicles Act could invite stricter penalties, including licence suspension or revocation. Drivers have been instructed to wear uniforms at all times and ensure that their identity badges are prominently displayed in the front of the vehicle.



Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Bhosale stated that a dedicated inspection team has been deployed to monitor compliance across the city. He added that strict action will be taken against drivers who repeatedly fail to follow the rules in order to ensure passenger safety and maintain discipline within Pune’s public transport system.