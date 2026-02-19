Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Leads Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Tribute At Shivneri Fort | X @CMOMaharashtra

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary at the Shivneri Fort in Pune on Thursday.

The Maratha warrior king was born in Shivneri, located in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, in 1630.

Fadnavis and his deputies attended various programmes, including the 'cradle ceremony', symbolising the legendary king's birth and naming rituals, at Shivneri.

A large number of followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gathered at the fort to take part in his birth anniversary celebration.

Earlier in the day, three persons were injured after being pushed at the fort amid overcrowding during the celebration, police said.

