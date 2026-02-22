Pune Village Sets Example: Adachiwadi Village Turns Cremation Ground Into Quiet Study Space For Children | Sourced

Pune: In an inspiring example of community-driven innovation, students in Adachiwadi Village of Pune have been attending evening study sessions at the village cremation ground for the past four months.

Every day between 7 pm and 9 pm, children of all age groups, from primary school students to those preparing for board and competitive exams, gather at the village smashan bhumi (cremation ground) to study together in a peaceful environment.

Traditionally associated with fear and rituals, the cremation ground in Adachiwadi has now been transformed into a safe and productive learning space for students. Once the children realised that there was nothing to fear, they began attending the sessions regularly. The initiative was collectively decided upon by villagers during a local meeting after recognising a common challenge faced by children, the lack of a disturbance-free environment at home.

With televisions running, household chores underway, and limited study space available in small homes, many students were finding it difficult to concentrate on their studies. The cremation ground, however, offered something their homes could not: pin-drop silence.

According to reports, the village has ensured proper lighting arrangements, seating facilities, access to drinking water, and clean surroundings at the cremation site, making it suitable for daily use by students.

Local elders and educated residents have also stepped forward to guide students during these sessions. Teachers are present to solve doubts and assist younger children with their studies. The move is not only helping improve academic focus but is also playing a role in breaking age-old superstitions associated with cremation grounds.

Villagers say that turning a place often linked with fear into a centre of learning reflects a progressive mindset and strong community bonding. Parents and family members have expressed satisfaction that children are now studying peacefully instead of spending time watching television or using mobile phones. Over the past few months, students have begun participating enthusiastically in the sessions, making it a regular part of their academic routine.

Interestingly, what was once known solely as a site for last rites has now evolved into a social and educational hub, used by senior citizens during the day for relaxation and by students in the evening as an open-air study room.

This unique initiative from Adachiwadi is drawing attention across Maharashtra as an example of how rural communities can creatively utilise available public spaces to support education without waiting for formal infrastructure.

By prioritising learning over fear and tradition, the village has set a powerful precedent, proving that sometimes, solutions to modern problems lie in reimagining existing spaces.