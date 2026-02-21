4-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted After Being Lured From Pune Railway Station With Promise Of Biscuits; Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested

Pune Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

A heinous case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl came to light at Pune Railway Station. The minor girl was brought by the accused to a secluded place, where he committed the sexual assault, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on February 17. The accused has been identified as Mahesh Mamal Yadav (25), a resident of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, they added.

According to police, the complainant, Kavita Pappu Rathod (30), a resident of Aland-Kelga Khurd in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, arrived at Pune Railway Station on February 16 around 9 pm along with her husband, mother-in-law, three daughters and a son. The family had been working as labourers on the Manmad–Solapur railway section and were returning home.

On February 17 at around 12:30 am, the family was waiting on Platform No. 3 at Pune Railway Station for a train towards Khandwa. As no train was available, they rested on the platform after having food. At about 1:30 am, when the child's father went to the washroom, he noticed that his four-year-old daughter was missing. The family frantically searched before approaching the Government Railway Police (GRP) at around 3 am.

Police immediately began checking CCTV footage, which revealed a man wearing a red T-shirt and shorts leading the child away by holding her hand. As the girl appeared familiar with him, she was seen going without resistance. The complainant identified both the child and the suspect in the footage, stating that the man had earlier interacted with the family and offered assistance.

GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams launched a search operation in and around the station premises, including Budhwar Peth and nearby labour settlements. Based on information received from local workers, police tracked the suspect's movements towards the railway hospital road and later back towards the station.

At approximately 5:30 am, the child's father alerted police that the suspect had brought the girl back near Platform No. 3. Acting swiftly, police personnel stationed at the parcel gate detained the accused at around 6 am.

During interrogation, the accused identified himself as Mahesh Mamal Yadav (25), a resident of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. The child was taken into protective custody by GRP and examined by female police personnel. She reportedly stated that the accused, whom she referred to as "Kaka," had lured her with the promise of biscuits, taken her to a dark location and committed inappropriate acts.

Blood stains were found on the child's clothes, and she complained of stomach pain. Both the accused and the victim were sent for medical examination. The preliminary medical report confirmed sexual assault.

Regarding the incident, a case has been registered under Sections 137(2) and 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.