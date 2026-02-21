 Why Was Pune University Flyover’s Baner Arm Not Opened On February 17? Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWhy Was Pune University Flyover’s Baner Arm Not Opened On February 17? Details Inside

Why Was Pune University Flyover’s Baner Arm Not Opened On February 17? Details Inside

The Baner arm of the flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Ganeshkhind Road was scheduled to be opened to the public on February 17. However, the opening was postponed as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is yet to obtain a safety certificate from the construction company

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Why Was Pune University Flyover’s Baner Arm Not Opened On February 17? Details Inside | Sourced

The Baner arm of the flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Ganeshkhind Road was scheduled to be opened to the public on February 17. However, the opening was postponed as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is yet to obtain a safety certificate from the construction company.

PMRDA chief Yogesh Mhase said, “The work of the flyover on Ganeshkhind Road towards Baner is almost complete, but we want safety certification from the construction company before opening it to the public.”

Read Also
‘I Have Killed My Wife’: Pune Man Surrenders After Brutal Hammer Murder In Shirur Tehsil
article-image

Mhase said this was being done against the backdrop of an accident in Mumbai in which one person was killed and two others sustained injuries when the concrete parapet wall segment of Metro Line 4 fell onto an auto-rickshaw.

The PMRDA chief further said that he was not sure when the construction company would give the safety certificate, pushing the opening of the Baner arm of the flyover further.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: Primary School Teacher Opens Fire At Children Playing Outside His House In Murshidabad, Arrested
West Bengal: Primary School Teacher Opens Fire At Children Playing Outside His House In Murshidabad, Arrested
Are Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Headed To Udaipur For Wedding? Couple's Airport Sighting Sparks Speculation—VIDEO
Are Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Headed To Udaipur For Wedding? Couple's Airport Sighting Sparks Speculation—VIDEO
KATSEYE's Manon Takes Temporary Break From The Group To Focus On Health: 'Can't Wait To See You Again,' Says The Singer
KATSEYE's Manon Takes Temporary Break From The Group To Focus On Health: 'Can't Wait To See You Again,' Says The Singer
Rahul Gandhi In Mumbai: BJP Workers Show Black Flags To Congress MP Ahead Of Bhiwandi Court Appearance In 2014 RSS Defamation Case - VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi In Mumbai: BJP Workers Show Black Flags To Congress MP Ahead Of Bhiwandi Court Appearance In 2014 RSS Defamation Case - VIDEO

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole had demanded a structural audit of the flyover before its opening.

Read Also
Pune Shocker! 13-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Car After Being Offered Lift; Accused Arrested
article-image

In his letter to Mhase, Shirole highlighted specific hazards reported by Pune commuters. These include loosely secured construction materials, exposed structural elements, and improperly stored overhead equipment. He urged the PMRDA to identify and rectify any vulnerabilities that could lead to falling objects or vehicular damage.

Beyond structural integrity, the Shivajinagar MLA also directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and local contractors to immediately clear hazardous debris, unused materials, and barricading gaps that currently obstruct arterial roads around the University Chowk corridor.

Follow us on