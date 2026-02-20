Pune Shocker! 13-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Car After Being Offered Lift; Accused Arrested | Video Screengrab

In a shocking case in Pune’s Warje Malwadi area, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a car by an acquaintance who offered to drop her off at school, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the morning of February 18 between 6.50 am and 7.20 am near Dudhane Lawns.

“The accused approached the victim while she was waiting outside her home to leave for school and offered her a lift. Instead of taking her to the school, the accused allegedly drove to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her inside the car. The accused was known to the victim,” the police added.

The police said that the accused also threatened the victim not to tell anyone. However, the victim informed her mother later that night. The family immediately reached the police station to lodge a complaint. A case was registered, and the accused was arrested immediately.

The police said that the accused has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Suresh Rairikar (29). Rairikar worked as a driver and had recently bought a second-hand car, which was used in the crime.

Meanwhile, the vehicle has been seized by the police as evidence, and Rairikar has been remanded to police custody for two days.