 Pune Shocker! 13-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Car After Being Offered Lift; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker! 13-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Car After Being Offered Lift; Accused Arrested

Pune Shocker! 13-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Car After Being Offered Lift; Accused Arrested

The police said that the accused has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Suresh Rairikar (29). Rairikar worked as a driver and had recently bought a second-hand car, which was used in the crime

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker! 13-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Car After Being Offered Lift; Accused Arrested | Video Screengrab

In a shocking case in Pune’s Warje Malwadi area, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a car by an acquaintance who offered to drop her off at school, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the morning of February 18 between 6.50 am and 7.20 am near Dudhane Lawns.

“The accused approached the victim while she was waiting outside her home to leave for school and offered her a lift. Instead of taking her to the school, the accused allegedly drove to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her inside the car. The accused was known to the victim,” the police added.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation To Repair 10,000 Drainage Chambers To Improve Road Safety In Pune
article-image

The police said that the accused also threatened the victim not to tell anyone. However, the victim informed her mother later that night. The family immediately reached the police station to lodge a complaint. A case was registered, and the accused was arrested immediately.

FPJ Shorts
Shivaji Maharaj Memorial To Be Built At Agra Fort, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Shivaji Maharaj Memorial To Be Built At Agra Fort, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Mujhe Meri Nasal...': Rajat Dalal REACTS To Nikki Tamboli's 'Aapki Bandi' Remark For Chahat Pandey After Her Eviction From The 50
'Mujhe Meri Nasal...': Rajat Dalal REACTS To Nikki Tamboli's 'Aapki Bandi' Remark For Chahat Pandey After Her Eviction From The 50
Deepika Padukone Stuns In Elegant All-Whites Look With Ranveer Singh At Ambani School Event
Deepika Padukone Stuns In Elegant All-Whites Look With Ranveer Singh At Ambani School Event
Madras High Court Directs DVAC To Register Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru
Madras High Court Directs DVAC To Register Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru

The police said that the accused has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Suresh Rairikar (29). Rairikar worked as a driver and had recently bought a second-hand car, which was used in the crime.

Read Also
Pune: Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line To Open In Phases - All You Need To Know
article-image

Meanwhile, the vehicle has been seized by the police as evidence, and Rairikar has been remanded to police custody for two days.

Follow us on