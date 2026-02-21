‘You Ruined Our Marriage’: Pune Man Attacks Mother-In-Law With A Stone In Wagholi

Wagholi Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light within the Wagholi police jurisdiction, where a man allegedly attacked his mother-in-law with a stone by accusing her of ruining his married life.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (18th February) at around 4 pm in front of the victim’s residence near Hansraj Super Market in Wagholi. A case has been registered at the Wagholi Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) in connection with the matter.

According to police, the complainant, Ashabai Madhav Hanvate, a resident of Domkhel Road, Wagholi, lodged a complaint against her son-in-law, Ankush Rangrao Mandade (28). Based on her complaint, police have registered a case against the accused.

Ashabai Hanvate is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. Her daughter, Sandhya Mandade, married Ankush Mandade five years ago. The couple had been residing with Ankush’s parents on Vadjai Road.

Police said that due to ongoing domestic disputes, Sandhya had been living with her mother for the past two months. For the last 30 days, Ankush had also started staying at Ashabai’s house.

On the day of the incident, Ankush was allegedly arguing with Sandhya outside Hansraj Super Market, insisting that she stop staying with her mother and return with him to live with his parents on Vadjai Road. During the argument, he reportedly assaulted Sandhya.

When Ashabai intervened and asked him not to assault her daughter, stating that Sandhya should go with him only if she was willing, Ankush allegedly shouted, “You have ruined our marriage; don’t interfere.” He then reportedly picked up a stone lying on the road and struck Ashabai on the head above her right ear, causing serious injuries.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.