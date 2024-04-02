Pune: Maharashtra Cricket Association Identifies Promising Fast Bowlers - PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune: Maharashtra Cricket Association Identifies Promising Fast Bowlers |

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) initiated a mission to unearth fast-bowling talent across the state through its competition, Maha Speed Star.

The competition began on March 9 and 10 in Nashik (North Division) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Central Division), followed by March 16 and 17 in Nanded (East Division) and Solapur (South Division), concluding on March 23 and 24 in Pune (West Division). The grand finale took place at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje on March 31.

The winners of the competition are as follows:

Senior Men's Category: Vishwajit Thakur reached an impressive speed of 140kmph

Junior Men's Category U19: Harshal Mishra showcased his talent with a speed of 132kmph

U16 Men's Category: Sarthak Chabilwad demonstrated promising potential by reaching a speed of 127kmph.

U14 Men's Category: Rudransh Tapare achieved a notable speed of 117kmph

Senior Women's Category: Isha Ghule exhibited her skills with a speed of 103kmph

Junior Women's Category: Nikita Singh recorded a commendable speed of 109kmph

Read Also Pune Residents To Face Water Supply Disruption On April 4; Check Out List Of Affected Areas

Following the competition, MCA President Rohit Pawar stated, "Maha Speed Star is a testament to our commitment to providing equal opportunities for cricketing aspirants from all backgrounds, irrespective of geographical constraints. The overwhelming response to Maha Speed Star reaffirms our belief in the untapped potential of Maharashtra's cricketing talent."

"Looking ahead, MCA reaffirms its pledge to nurture and groom the discovered talents, along with other promising individuals identified through Maha Speed Star. Through comprehensive coaching and training programs facilitated by world-class coaches, MCA aims to sculpt these talents into future cricketing luminaries, thereby ensuring a sustainable pipeline of excellence for Maharashtra cricket," he added.