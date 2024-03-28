Pune: MAEER'S MIT Hosts 16th Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 In Latur | File Photo

Vishwashanti Kendra (Alandi), MAEER'S MIT, Pune, is organising the state-level Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 in memory of Dadarao Karad, with the approval of Maharashtra Kustigir Parishad and Maharashtra Kustigir Sangh.

The competition is scheduled for Monday, April 1 at Rameshwar (Rui) in Latur. The winner will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a silver mace, and a medal, along with the title of 'Maharashtra Kushti Maha Veer'. The runner-up will receive ₹75,000, the second runner-up ₹50,000, and the third runner-up ₹25,000.

Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President of MAEER'S MIT Group of Institutions, encouraged sports enthusiasts and wrestlers to attend the tournament in large numbers.

The tournament will commence on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 9am, with the prize distribution ceremony to follow later that evening. The weight of the participating wrestlers will be taken a day earlier on March 31 from 4pm to 8pm. Wrestlers are urged to bring their Aadhar card for identification, and no entry fee will be taken.

This marks the 16th year of the tournament, with wrestlers from all over the country invited to participate.