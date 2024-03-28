 Pune: MAEER'S MIT Hosts 16th Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 In Latur
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: MAEER'S MIT Hosts 16th Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 In Latur

Pune: MAEER'S MIT Hosts 16th Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 In Latur

The winner will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a silver mace, and a medal, along with the title of 'Maharashtra Kushti Maha Veer'

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Pune: MAEER'S MIT Hosts 16th Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 In Latur | File Photo

Vishwashanti Kendra (Alandi), MAEER'S MIT, Pune, is organising the state-level Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 in memory of Dadarao Karad, with the approval of Maharashtra Kustigir Parishad and Maharashtra Kustigir Sangh.

The competition is scheduled for Monday, April 1 at Rameshwar (Rui) in Latur. The winner will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a silver mace, and a medal, along with the title of 'Maharashtra Kushti Maha Veer'. The runner-up will receive ₹75,000, the second runner-up ₹50,000, and the third runner-up ₹25,000.

Read Also
Pune Video: Man Falls While Trying To Board Moving Train, MSF Staffer Comes To Rescue
article-image

Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President of MAEER'S MIT Group of Institutions, encouraged sports enthusiasts and wrestlers to attend the tournament in large numbers.

The tournament will commence on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 9am, with the prize distribution ceremony to follow later that evening. The weight of the participating wrestlers will be taken a day earlier on March 31 from 4pm to 8pm. Wrestlers are urged to bring their Aadhar card for identification, and no entry fee will be taken.

This marks the 16th year of the tournament, with wrestlers from all over the country invited to participate.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Touches Feet Of Lok Sabha Election Opponent Shivajirao...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Mahavitaran Extends Electricity Bill Payment Centres On Public Holidays

Nashik: Mahavitaran Extends Electricity Bill Payment Centres On Public Holidays

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Friends Kill Youth Over Old Dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Friends Kill Youth Over Old Dispute

Pune: MAEER'S MIT Hosts 16th Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 In Latur

Pune: MAEER'S MIT Hosts 16th Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 In Latur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Gets Rigorous Imprisonment for Sodomising Five-Year-Old Boy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Gets Rigorous Imprisonment for Sodomising Five-Year-Old Boy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahayuti Still In Dilemma Over Seats In Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahayuti Still In Dilemma Over Seats In Marathwada