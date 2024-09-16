 Pune l Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust’s Mayur Pankh Ratha Procession to Begin at 8 PM, Aims to Finish on Time: Balan
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune l Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust’s Mayur Pankh Ratha Procession to Begin at 8 PM, Aims to Finish on Time: Balan

Pune l Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust’s Mayur Pankh Ratha Procession to Begin at 8 PM, Aims to Finish on Time: Balan

Balan shared details of the event, stating, “As with every year, Bappa's immersion procession will be a visual delight. Acharya Swami Gobind Giri Maharaj will perform the Anant Chaturdashi Puja at 7:30am. At 8:30am, Bappa's 'Mayurpankhi Rath' will leave from Varad Vigneshwar Wada and proceed to the Tilak statue in Mandi for the immersion procession.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Pune l Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust’s Mayur Pankh Ratha Procession to Begin at 8 PM, Aims to Finish on Time: Balan |

The Shree Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust's immersion procession, featuring the iconic "Mayur Pankh Ratha" adorned with vibrant electric lights, will take place as per tradition this year. Punit Balan, trustee and head of the festival, announced that the procession will begin from the Tilak statue at 8 PM on Tuesday night.

Balan shared details of the event, stating, “As with every year, Bappa's immersion procession will be a visual delight. Acharya Swami Gobind Giri Maharaj will perform the Anant Chaturdashi Puja at 7:30am. At 8:30am, Bappa's 'Mayurpankhi Rath' will leave from Varad Vigneshwar Wada and proceed to the Tilak statue in Mandi for the immersion procession. After the day’s immersion of Lord Ganesha, the grand procession from the Shree Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust will commence at 8pm. The Mayur Pankh Ratha has been beautifully decorated with electric lights, and traditional dhol-tasha groups will accompany it with their energetic beats. Groups such as Sriram, Shivamudra, and Samarth will also perform traditional men's games alongside the dhol-tasha teams. We aim to complete the procession on time."

Read Also
Punekars Thrilled By Punit Balan Group’s Unified Dahi Handi Celebration
article-image

Balan emphasised that Pune's Ganesh immersion procession is a major highlight for devotees from across the globe, with mandals competing to make their processions as beautiful and captivating as possible. “We are striving for the same. We encourage more devotees to join us in this grand Visarjan procession and bid farewell to Bappa with devotion and joy," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Squirrel Eats Motichor Laddu From Ganpati Bappa's Hand In Viral Video
Squirrel Eats Motichor Laddu From Ganpati Bappa's Hand In Viral Video
Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari Died Of Heart Attack, Not Poisoning, Confirms Magisterial Enquiry
Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari Died Of Heart Attack, Not Poisoning, Confirms Magisterial Enquiry
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Organises Bootcamp Under CM Youth Training Scheme; 100 Job Aspirants Participate
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Organises Bootcamp Under CM Youth Training Scheme; 100 Job Aspirants Participate
Cheating Material Found In Women's Undergarments During ADRE Grade 3 Exam In Assam
Cheating Material Found In Women's Undergarments During ADRE Grade 3 Exam In Assam
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune l Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust’s Mayur Pankh Ratha Procession to Begin at 8 PM, Aims to...

Pune l Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust’s Mayur Pankh Ratha Procession to Begin at 8 PM, Aims to...

Pune: Sharad Pawar Requests Meeting With CM Eknath Shinde Over MPSC Aspirants' Issues

Pune: Sharad Pawar Requests Meeting With CM Eknath Shinde Over MPSC Aspirants' Issues

Record-Breaking Day At Pune Airport: 200 Flight Movements In 24 Hours

Record-Breaking Day At Pune Airport: 200 Flight Movements In 24 Hours

Pune: BNCA Clinches Kalika ‘Kreate’ Competition Trophy; Karad Highlights PM Suryaghar Scheme at...

Pune: BNCA Clinches Kalika ‘Kreate’ Competition Trophy; Karad Highlights PM Suryaghar Scheme at...

Aurangabad: Pipeline Busted for Third Time in Dhorkin; Change in City traffic for Ganpati Visarjan

Aurangabad: Pipeline Busted for Third Time in Dhorkin; Change in City traffic for Ganpati Visarjan