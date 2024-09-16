Pune l Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust’s Mayur Pankh Ratha Procession to Begin at 8 PM, Aims to Finish on Time: Balan |

The Shree Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust's immersion procession, featuring the iconic "Mayur Pankh Ratha" adorned with vibrant electric lights, will take place as per tradition this year. Punit Balan, trustee and head of the festival, announced that the procession will begin from the Tilak statue at 8 PM on Tuesday night.

Balan shared details of the event, stating, “As with every year, Bappa's immersion procession will be a visual delight. Acharya Swami Gobind Giri Maharaj will perform the Anant Chaturdashi Puja at 7:30am. At 8:30am, Bappa's 'Mayurpankhi Rath' will leave from Varad Vigneshwar Wada and proceed to the Tilak statue in Mandi for the immersion procession. After the day’s immersion of Lord Ganesha, the grand procession from the Shree Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust will commence at 8pm. The Mayur Pankh Ratha has been beautifully decorated with electric lights, and traditional dhol-tasha groups will accompany it with their energetic beats. Groups such as Sriram, Shivamudra, and Samarth will also perform traditional men's games alongside the dhol-tasha teams. We aim to complete the procession on time."

Balan emphasised that Pune's Ganesh immersion procession is a major highlight for devotees from across the globe, with mandals competing to make their processions as beautiful and captivating as possible. “We are striving for the same. We encourage more devotees to join us in this grand Visarjan procession and bid farewell to Bappa with devotion and joy," he added.