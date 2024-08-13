 Pune Journalist, 35, Succumbs To Pancreatic Attack
Sumit Kumar Singh is survived by his wife and a daughter, who will turn 3 years old next month, as well as his brother, Amit Singh, one of the founding members of Punekar News, and his parents

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Sumit Kumar Singh, Bureau Chief of Punekar News, passed away on Tuesday morning at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. He was 35 years old.

Singh was initially hospitalised at Orchid Hospital after suffering from a pancreatic attack on Friday. His condition worsened on Sunday, leading to his transfer to Ruby Hall Clinic.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter, who will turn 3 years old next month, as well as his brother, Amit Singh, one of the founding members of Punekar News, and his parents.

The last rites were performed at 5:30pm at Bopkhel Shamshan Ghat, near Vishrantwadi, off Alandi Road.

What is a pancreatic attack?

Pancreatitis is a condition where the pancreas becomes inflamed. There are two types of pancreatitis: acute pancreatitis, which is a sudden inflammation that lasts a short time, and chronic pancreatitis, which is long-lasting inflammation. Symptoms include moderate to severe pain in the upper part of the abdomen that may radiate to the back, worsening with food, especially fatty foods. Other symptoms include fever, a higher heart rate, nausea, vomiting, and swelling and tenderness in the abdomen. Causes of pancreatitis include heavy drinking, smoking and vaping, obesity, diabetes, high levels of triglycerides, and a family history of the condition.

