 Pune: 'Insaniyant Ke Dushman' Posters Target Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu In Kondhwa's Kausar Baug - VIDEO
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Pune: 'Insaniyan Ke Dushman' Posters Target Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu In Kondhwa's Kausar Baug - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Posters targeting United States President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surfaced in Pune’s Kondhwa area on Monday morning.

The posters were pasted on a road in Kondhwa’s Kausar Baug area, featuring pictures of Trump and Netanyahu, with “Insaniyat ke Dushman (Enemies of Humanity)” written on them.

article-image

This comes after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, protests were held in several parts of Pune, including Kondhwa, Mominpura and Camp, against developments in West Asia. The protesters were heard chanting “America Murdabad.”

article-image

Meanwhile, 84 MBA students and four faculty members from a Pune's Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) were stranded in Dubai due to airspace closures triggered by the conflict in West Asia.

The students had gone to Dubai as part of an annual five-day study tour. They were safe and had been shifted to a hotel in Bur Dubai, ISBS officials said.

article-image

While 40 students were scheduled to return to Pune on Saturday, the remaining 44 were to board a flight on Sunday. However, due to the West Asia conflict and the subsequent closure of airspace, they could not travel, the officials said.

The university administration is in continuous coordination with concerned government authorities and relevant agencies to ensure their safe and earliest possible return, they added.

