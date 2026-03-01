After MLAs Raise Power Cut Issue, Minister Promises ₹1,100 Crore For Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Electricity Upgrade | Sourced

Pune: The state government has announced a plan to invest ₹1,100 crore to strengthen the electricity infrastructure in the district following complaints by MLAs about frequent power outages that are affecting residents and industries.

The assurance was given on Saturday in the state assembly after legislators from Pune raised concerns about repeated power cuts causing inconvenience and financial losses.

Mahesh Landge, BJP MLA from Bhosari, highlighted the issue of frequent power outages in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Speaking in the assembly, he said the situation is serious in the industrial city, which houses major IT parks as well as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation industrial zones.

Landge pointed out that industries suffer financial losses due to recurring power cuts, while professionals working from home also face significant disruption. He also raised concerns about electricity theft in his constituency. He said authorities recently took action against around 5,000 illegal establishments in the Kudalwadi area, but while ideally each establishment should have had an electricity meter, officials found only 900 metres, suggesting widespread power theft among the remaining units.

Meanwhile, Shankar Jagtap, MLA from Chinchwad, spoke about the rising electricity demand in the rapidly growing city. He noted that the population of Pimpri-Chinchwad is expected to exceed 90 lakh by 2051 and urged the electricity department to plan infrastructure upgrades in line with the city’s future expansion.

Responding to the concerns raised by the legislators, Meghna Bordikar stated that the government has already begun taking steps to improve the electricity supply in the district.

She stated that the government has prepared a ₹1,100 crore proposal under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme to upgrade the power distribution network in Pune district. Out of the total amount, around ₹450 crore will be allocated specifically for strengthening the electricity network in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The minister added that work on improving the electricity infrastructure in the district will begin soon after the proposal receives formal approval.