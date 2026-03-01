Pune: 20-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Jumping From 8th Floor In Wagholi | Sourced

Pune: A tragic incident in the Wagholi area of Pune claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman after she allegedly jumped from the eighth floor of a residential building on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased has been identified as Sara Andhare (20), a resident of the Majestic Oasis housing society located on Bhavdi Road in Wagholi. According to information from the Wagholi Police Station, the incident occurred around 12:45 pm. Sara reportedly jumped from the refuge area on the eighth floor of the ‘A’ wing of the Majestic Oasis building. The fall left her critically injured, causing panic and commotion among residents of the society.





Local residents immediately rushed to help and took her to Life Line Hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors examined her and declared her dead during treatment. Initial information suggests that Sara had filled out her Class 11 examination form externally from Karmala. At the time of the incident, her mother and sister were present at home.



After receiving information about the incident, Nandkumar Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector, visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection.



Police officials said the exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be determined. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway.