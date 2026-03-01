 West Asia Conflict: 84 MBA Students Of Pune's Indira School Of Business Studies Stuck In Dubai; All International Flights From PNQ Cancelled
West Asia Conflict: 84 MBA Students Of Pune's Indira School Of Business Studies Stuck In Dubai; All International Flights From PNQ Cancelled

While 40 students were scheduled to return to Pune on Saturday, the remaining 44 were to board a flight on Sunday. However, due to the West Asia conflict and the subsequent closure of airspace, they could not travel

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
The flare of a projectile is seen over the skyline of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | AP/PTI

84 Master of Business Administration (MBA) students from Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) were stranded in Dubai after airspace closures triggered by the conflict in West Asia.

While 40 students were scheduled to return to Pune on Saturday, the remaining 44 were to board a flight on Sunday. However, due to the West Asia conflict and the subsequent closure of airspace, they could not travel.

"The MBA students and staff went to Dubai as part of a study visit. However, the airspace was closed, and as a result, they were stranded," Indira Group of Institutes Chairperson Tarita Shankar said.

"All students and the staff are safe. We are in constant touch with them. We are also coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs as well as with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. They will be brought back at the earliest," she added.

Meanwhile, all international flights from the Pune Airport (PNQ) were cancelled on Sunday. On Saturday, several United Arab Emirates (UAE)-bound flights from Pune Airport were cancelled.

SpiceJet flight SG 51 to Dubai, scheduled to depart at 8:30 pm, as well as Air India Express flight IX 283 from Pune to Abu Dhabi, slated to depart at 9:05 pm, were cancelled, airport officials said.

IndiGo flight 6E 1484/1483 operating on the Dubai-Pune-Dubai sector, scheduled to arrive at 10.30 pm on Saturday and depart at 12.30 am on Sunday also stood cancelled, the officials added.

Passengers have been duly informed by the respective airlines, they further said.

