14-Day Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Pune Ahead Of Festivals & Possible Mishaps - Here's Why

Pune: In a major step to maintain public peace, Pune Police have imposed prohibitory orders across the city under Section 37 (1), (2), and (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

The order was issued by Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), after assessing the prevailing law and order situation. The official notice states that the decision was taken in view of possible protests, marches, demonstrations, hunger strikes, and agitations by political parties and social organisations. Recent anti-encroachment drives and other sensitive civic issues have also raised concerns about potential unrest.

Why Now?

The restrictions come at a time when the city is set to witness large public gatherings for festivals such as Dhulivandan (Holi), Ramzan, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (as per the traditional calendar). During these occasions, thousands of people participate in celebrations, processions, and community events across the city.

Police authorities stated that preventive measures are necessary to avoid any untoward incidents, communal tension, or disruption of public order.

What Is Banned?

The prohibitory order will remain in force from 12:01 am on March 3, 2026, until midnight on March 16, 2026, covering the entire Pune City Police Commissionerate area.

During this 14-day period:

- Carrying explosives, inflammable substances, or any dangerous materials is strictly prohibited.

- Carrying weapons such as swords, sticks, spears, firearms, or any object capable of causing injury is banned.

- Collecting stones or preparing weapons for violent acts is not permitted.

- Burning effigies or displaying provocative photographs of leaders or individuals is prohibited.

- Shouting inflammatory slogans, making provocative speeches, or circulating objectionable material that may disturb peace is banned.

- Displaying objectionable posters, banners, or symbols that could threaten public morality or state security is not allowed.

- Additionally, gatherings of five or more persons for meetings or processions are prohibited without prior permission from the Commissioner of Police.

Social Media Under Watch

Police have also warned against creating or circulating reels or videos glorifying criminals on social media platforms to spread fear or issue threats. Officials stated that strict action will be taken against those attempting to create panic online.

Strict Action for Violators

Police have made it clear that anyone violating the order will face punishment under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. Even after the 14-day period ends, investigations and legal proceedings related to violations committed during the enforcement period may continue.

Officials have appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities and celebrate the upcoming festivals peacefully, ensuring harmony and safety across Pune.