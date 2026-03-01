Pune Metro Records ₹8.22 Crore Revenue In February 2026; Ridership Crosses 53.24 Lakh | Sourced

Pune Metro generated ₹8.22 crore in revenue in the month of February, while the ridership was 53.24 lakh, according to the data on its website.

The Ramwadi to Vanaz line contributed more -- ₹4.44 crore with a ridership of 29.79 lakh -- compared to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate line, which raked in ₹3.77 crore with a ridership of 23.44 lakh, the data showed.

The numbers in February are slightly lower than in January, partly because February had only 28 days while January had 31.

In January, Pune Metro had generated ₹9.68 crore in revenue, while the ridership was 62.13 lakh. The Ramwadi to Vanaz line contributed ₹5.04 crore with a ridership of 33.74 lakh, while the PCMC to Swargate line raked in ₹4.63 crore with a ridership of 28.38 lakh.

Pune Metro 2025 Stats

Last year, Pune Metro recorded a strong performance, generating ₹107.6 crore in revenue while ferrying 6.71 crore passengers on the two lines.

Monthly ridership remained consistently strong, with figures ranging from 43.07 lakh in February to a peak of 75.92 lakh in September. Revenue followed a similar upward trend, rising from ₹6.73 crore in February to ₹11.70 crore in September.

Ridership crossed the 60 lakh-mark in several months, including July, September, November and December, reflecting growing commuter dependence on the metro system.