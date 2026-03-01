West Asia Conflict: Several Citizens From Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Stranded At Doha Airport; NCP-SP MPs Amol Kolhe, Supriya Sule Urge MEA’s Urgent Intervention

Representative Image | PTI Photo

NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe on Sunday urged the Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, to urgently intervene after several citizens from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were stranded at the Doha International Airport in Qatar amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kolhe wrote, "Dr @DrSJaishankar, Kind attention please. Several Indian citizens from Pune & PCMC area, including Nikhil Patrike, Santosh Wankhede and Mahendra Potkule, are stranded at Doha Airport due to the recent US-Iran situation. The airport has been vacated and passengers are left outside without clarity on accommodation or onward travel. Thousands are affected across Middle East airports. Request urgent intervention of @MEAIndia to ensure safety, temporary accommodation and early evacuation/flight arrangements for all stranded Indians."

NCP-SP Working Secretary Supriya Sule stated that three Pune residents are stranded in Dubai. She wrote, "Abhishek Kalantri, Namrata Kalantri and Miraya Kalantri from Pune are currently stranded in Dubai and require urgent assistance. Requesting @DrSJaishankar, @cgidubai and @MEAIndia to kindly extend necessary support and facilitate their safe return to India at the earliest. Thank you."

Meanwhile, 80 MBA students and four staff members from Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) were stranded in Dubai after airspace closures triggered by the conflict in West Asia.

"The MBA students and staff went to Dubai as part of a study visit. However, the airspace was closed, and as a result, they were stranded," Indira Group of Institutes Chairperson Tarita Shankar said.

"All students and the staff are safe. We are in constant touch with them. We are also coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs as well as with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. They will be brought back at the earliest," she added.