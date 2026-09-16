Pune Influencer Santosh Pandit Gets Bail In Objectionable Reel Case On ₹25,000 Bond | Sourced

Pune: Santosh Gajanan Pandit, 48, has been granted regular bail by a Pune sessions court in a case over an allegedly objectionable social-media reel involving Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil and a woman PMC corporator. Additional Sessions Judge S.U. Wadgaonkar passed the order on Wednesday, September 16, allowing Pandit’s bail application in Criminal Bail Application No. 4888/2026.

Pandit will be released on a personal bond of ₹25,000 with a surety of the same amount. The court also directed him not to contact the informant and not to tamper with prosecution evidence. The case was registered at Kothrud Police Station as Crime No. 361/2026. Police have invoked Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 356(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Court says intent will be decided at trial

The case stems from a complaint filed by a 36-year-old woman.

According to the allegations recorded in the court order, Pandit uploaded YouTube videos containing allegedly obscene and sexually suggestive remarks targeting Chandrakant Patil, a woman PMC corporator and, in an earlier instance, the Chief Minister.

The complainant alleged that the content was intended to outrage the modesty of women.

Pandit’s defence disputed the allegations. His lawyer argued that the words used in the videos were not intended to outrage the modesty of women and could have ordinary, non-sexual meanings.

The court noted that the question of the accused’s intention behind the posts would have to be examined during the trial.

Prosecution opposed bail

The prosecution and complainant opposed Pandit’s bail application.

They argued that the allegations were serious and that Pandit had repeatedly used social media to allegedly humiliate people.

The prosecution also raised concerns about possible witness intimidation and tampering with evidence. It told the court that the investigation was still pending and authorities needed to examine call detail records and financial transactions.

The prosecution also expressed concern that Pandit could repeat similar conduct if released.

However, the court found that these concerns were speculative and did not justify his continued detention.

The court also considered the punishment prescribed for the alleged offences. It noted that the maximum imprisonment for the offences involved is up to three years.

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Pandit was in judicial custody

Pandit was arrested by Kothrud Police in connection with the reel case.

Police had seized the iPhone allegedly used to record the reel, its SIM card and a tripod during the investigation.

After his police custody ended, a court on September 9 sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The prosecution had then sought continued custody to record witness statements and collect further evidence. Concerns over possible witness intimidation were also raised.

Pandit subsequently approached the sessions court seeking regular bail.

Bail comes with conditions

While allowing the application, Judge Wadgaonkar directed Pandit to furnish a personal bond of ₹25,000 and a surety for the same amount.

The court ordered him not to contact the informant. He has also been barred from attempting to tamper with prosecution evidence.

The bail order does not decide whether the allegations against Pandit are proved.

The court has specifically observed that the issue of his intention behind the allegedly objectionable posts will be determined during the trial.