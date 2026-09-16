Ganeshotsav In Pune: PMC Readies 5 Ghats, 150 Mobile Toilets For Immersion | File Photo

Pune: With the five Manache Ganpatis falling under its jurisdiction, the Vishrambagwada Regional Office of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made elaborate arrangements for Ganeshotsav 2026, focusing on smooth immersion, sanitation and safety.

The regional office covers Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Tulshibaug, Guruji Talim and Kesariwada -- the five revered mandals whose processions draw lakhs of devotees.

According to Assistant Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Gurum, the civic body has prepared five major immersion sites at Ashtabhuja Ghat, Patwardhan Samadhi Ghat, Apate Ghat, SM Joshi Pool and Hanambar Ghat at Tatwadi. To supplement river immersion, 60 iron tanks have been placed at 32 locations across the area.

Adequate water supply has been ensured at all immersion points and public toilet blocks. On the electricity front, work has begun to illuminate all visarjan sites. Of the 95 floodlights in the zone, 54 have been repaired so far, while additional temporary floodlights are being installed where lighting is insufficient, according to the PMC.

Road infrastructure along the main procession routes has also been addressed. The PMC has carried out necessary repairs on Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Tilak Road, Kumthekar Road and Kelkar Road.

For sanitation, the office has 1,107 toilet seats available -- 612 seats across 51 community toilets (CTs) and 434 seats across 48 public toilets (PTs) -- along with 292 urinals. In addition, around 150 mobile toilets have been installed at 22 locations to handle the festival rush.

To maintain cleanliness and supervision, one divisional health inspector, nine health inspectors, 24 mukadams and 97 sweepers have been deployed for CT and PT management.

For women’s convenience, Hirkani Kaksha (nursing rooms) are planned at Belbaug Chowk on Miravnuk Road and at Alka Talkies Chowk. For safety during immersion, lifeguards have been deployed at all five ghats.