Pune Police To Seize Drones Flown Without Permission During Ganeshotsav | Pixabay (Representational Image)

Pune: Pune Police have decided to seize drones being flown without permission during the ongoing Ganeshotsav, following several instances of unauthorised aerial filming reported in crowded areas of central Pune on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Large crowds gathered across the city on the first day of the festival for Ganesh idol arrival processions and installation ceremonies. Police noticed several vloggers, photographers and drone operators flying drones to capture footage, particularly in crowded parts of central Pune.

With large gatherings expected throughout the festival, police have taken note of the potential security risks posed by unauthorised drone operations. Orders have also been issued to set up anti-drone teams to monitor suspicious drone movements at crowded and sensitive locations.

Drone operators who carry out aerial filming without the required permission will face legal action, police said. The drones used in such violations will also be seized.

The move is expected to affect vloggers and photographers who fly drones to create social media reels, YouTube videos or other festival-related content without obtaining the necessary approvals.

Police officials said drones flown over crowded areas could pose a risk to public safety and may also disrupt security arrangements and police deployment. There is also a possibility of sensitive locations being filmed without authorisation.

Police have therefore appealed to drone operators, vloggers, photographers and other citizens to comply with the rules and obtain the necessary permission before operating drones during Ganeshotsav.