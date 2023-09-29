Pune: IMD Forecasts Monsoon Retreat In Maharashtra Between October 5 And 10 | Anand Chaini

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released significant updates regarding the southwest monsoon withdrawal in Maharashtra. Anurag Kashyapi, the head of IMD Pune, highlighted the criteria for withdrawal, including the presence of anti-cyclonic conditions at specific altitudes and moisture depletion observed in satellite imagery. These criteria necessitate five consecutive days without rainfall.

Kashyapi underscored the rapid depletion of water in various regions, particularly in North-West and West Central India. The IMD is vigilantly monitoring these areas and has identified favourable conditions indicating the initiation of monsoon withdrawal. Notably, the observed withdrawal line closely resembles the pattern seen during the withdrawal in 2013, lending further credence to their analysis.

Concurrently, the East Central Arabian Sea is displaying reduced activity, which could facilitate the withdrawal process. The IMD anticipates that as this system moves away from the coastline, it will lose intensity, enabling the monsoon to retreat at its expected pace.

The extreme northern regions of Maharashtra, encompassing middle Maharashtra and select areas of west Vidarbha, are expected to witness the onset of monsoon withdrawal, possibly commencing by early October. The IMD's forecast indicates that the withdrawal of the monsoon in Maharashtra is likely to occur between October 5 and October 10.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Vaishali Khobragade from IMD's Weather Forecasting Division in Pune has issued an orange alert for Konkan, predicting heavy rainfall for 48 hours. The ghat areas of Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune are also anticipated to experience heavy rainfall for 72 hours, warranting a yellow alert. Additionally, certain parts of the state can expect thunderstorms and precipitation. The intensity of rainfall is projected to decrease starting from September 30, with Pune likely to experience light rain for the next 5-6 days.

On September 29, Pune recorded a temperature of approximately 30 degrees Celsius, accompanied by moderate rainfall within the city and heavy rainfall in the ghat areas. Looking ahead to September 30, cloudy skies are anticipated with occasional light rain, while heavy rainfall continues in the ghat regions.