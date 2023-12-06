Pune: IMA To Hold Two-Day Annual Conference In City

Indian Medical Association | File

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune is gearing up for its 33rd annual conference, Multicon 4D, scheduled for December 9th and 10th at the Dr KH Sancheti Auditorium. Specialists and super specialists will present case papers, research studies, and more during this event.

Organising chairman Dr Raju Varyani and organising secretaries Dr Geetanjali Sharma and Dr Kedar Patil shared insights into the conference. "There will be two orations—one by Dr Shreekant Kelkar, senior eye surgeon and founder director of the National Institute Of Ophthalmology, Pune, and another by Dr MJ Joshi IMA Pune Bhushan Puraskar Ceremony oration by Dr Prabha Yadav, plastic and reconstructive surgeon from Mumbai," they highlighted.

Discussions will centre on new innovations and treatments across various specialties, with an expected attendance of around 300 doctors, said the IMA officials.

The conference will be inaugurated by Dr Dinesh Thakare, IMA Maharashtra State President, and Guest of Honour, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, chief of health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).