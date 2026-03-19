Pune Gridlocked: Corporators Slam Civic Body Over Delayed DP Roads, Traffic Chaos | Sourced

Issues related to mounting traffic congestion, stalled development plan (DP) roads, delays in the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) process and concerns over Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) administration were raised in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) General Body meeting held on Wednesday.

Corporators across party lines raised concerns over different issues to the administration, accusing it of inaction and poor coordination, which is impacting the citizens, and they continue to bear the brunt of daily traffic chaos.

The session started with Congress corporators highlighting the mismanagement in PMPML services. Responding to the issue, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure assured members that a special meeting would be convened to specifically address PMPML-related issues.

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Traffic congestion and the city’s inadequate road infrastructure dominated the discussion. Corporator Haridas Charwad flagged the alarming rise in accidents near Navale Bridge. He questioned the administration’s delay in implementing safety measures. Suhas Tingre highlighted the severe bottlenecks on the Lohegaon–Dhanori stretch, where commuters are often stranded for hours, while Nivrutti Bandal revisited the long-pending Mohammadwadi–Undri road project, which has remained incomplete since 2004.

Sharp criticism was also directed at the TDR mechanism and delays in DP road execution. Corporators Prashant Jagtap, Nilesh Nikam, and Swapnil Dudhane termed the TDR process overly complex and time-consuming, arguing that such inefficiencies discourage landowners from cooperating in road development. Rajabhau Barate demanded a fully digital, time-bound TDR system to eliminate delays.

Corporator Sachin Dodke highlighted a lack of inter-departmental coordination for stalled projects and demanded accountability from officials. Sayali Wanjale pointed out that DP plans are often drafted without many site inspections, resulting in poor execution on the ground. Priya Gadade emphasised the urgent need for alternative routes in densely populated localities like Janata Vasahat to ease traffic pressure.

Adding to the criticism, Kaka Chavan described the Savitri Garden–Lokmat Press stretch as a “Bermuda Triangle” of traffic congestion, while Gaurav Ghule raised concerns over the closure of Mahesh Society Chowk in Hadapsar, which has caused inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters.

Presenting the administration’s stand, City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar acknowledged the gaps in Pune’s road network. He stated that roads currently cover only about 9–9.5% of the city’s area, significantly below the required 15%. With an addition of nearly 1,200 to 1,350 vehicles every day, the pressure on existing roads has intensified, making rapid infrastructure expansion unavoidable.

Of the 33 identified missing links in Pune’s road network, work is underway on 12, which are expected to be completed within the next three to four months. The civic body plans to take up another 12 links in the upcoming financial year, with priority given to the Shivane–Kharadi corridor. Efforts are also being made to fast-track land acquisition.

Officials admitted that delays in land acquisition caused by documentation issues, compensation disputes, and resistance from landowners along with encroachments and pending forest and irrigation clearances, continue to hinder progress. The administration has set a target to complete the TDR process within 90 days, subject to complete documentation, and assured action against negligent officials.

Key Stalled DP Road Projects:

- Savitri Garden to Lokmat Press Road

- Chandni Chowk to Pashan 36-metre service road

- Shivane–Kharadi road (missing link)

- Hadapsar 24-metre DP road

- 36-metre roads in Keshavnagar

Core Issues:

- Land acquisition delays

- Encroachments blocking projects

- Faulty demarcation

- Funding and planning gaps

- Rising population and vehicle pressure

Corporators’ Warning:

- No approval for new projects without road completion

- Strict action against encroachments

- Immediate execution of missing links

- Ensure basic infrastructure for citizens