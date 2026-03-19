PHOTO STORY: Pune Welcomes Gudi Padwa With Colourful Processions And Cultural Pride | Sourced

Pune: The city came alive with great colour, culture, and devotion as Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Pune. The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar calendar and symbolises victory, prosperity, and new beginnings. On this auspicious day, Gudis are decorated with silk cloth, neem leaves, flowers, and garlands and are hoisted outside homes as a sign of good luck and success.

People across the city raised Gudis high, welcoming a new year filled with hope and positivity. | Anand Chaini

Grand Gudi Padwa shobhayatras were organised by various Hindu organisations across key areas of the city in Pune. The processions saw many people participating in traditional attire. Women in nauvari sarees and men in kurta-pyjamas and pheta filled the streets. Dhol-tasha performances, lezim dances, and processions showcasing Maratha history added to the festive spirit.

A Young Woman In A Traditional Nauvari Saree Rides Proudly On Horseback During A Grand Shobhayatra | Anand Chaini

A Grand Processions Moved Through Old City Areas With Traditional Folk Performances | Anand Chaini

Rhythmic Beats Of Dhol-Tasha And Young Performers Dancing With Pride On The Streets Of Pune | Anand Chaini

Devotees Gathered In Large Numbers As A Grand Procession Becomes The Centre Of Attraction | Anand Chaini

Dressed In Rich Purple Attire With Traditional Jewellery, She Reflects The Strength And Cultural Pride Associated With The Festival | Anand Chaini

Many citizens also marked the occasion by making new purchases, especially two-wheelers, which are considered auspicious on Gudi Padwa. Showrooms across Pune reported a rise in sales, with families visiting in large numbers to take delivery of their new vehicles after performing rituals.

Celebrations Across The City As Families Took Home New Two-Wheelers, Believing The Day Would Bring Prosperity And Good Fortune |