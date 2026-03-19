Leaders Assure Support As 3 Pune Youths Die In Fatal Crash On Mumbai-Delhi Expressway While Returning From Jammu & Kashmir Trip | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three youths from Pimpri-Chinchwad died in a car accident in Kota District, Rajasthan, on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday morning. The group was returning from a trip to Jammu and Kashmir when the accident took place on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

Police said the car lost control, hit the divider and fell nearly 30 feet from the elevated road. All three occupants suffered serious injuries and were declared dead before reaching the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Siddhant Alhat (21), Kunal Choradiya (25) and Mayuresh Padale (23).

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Maval, Shrirang Barne, stated on Wednesday night that the post-mortem has been completed and the relatives have reached Rajasthan.

“The bodies will be brought back to Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday morning,” he said. He added that all possible help has been provided to the victims and their families. Discussions are on about whether to bring the bodies by air or by ambulance due to the long distance.

Barne said he has spoken with the office of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in whose constituency the accident occurred. He said local authorities acted quickly and ensured medical help.

Murlidhar Mohol Instructed Local Administration, Says MLA Shankar Jagtap

Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also called the incident unfortunate. He said Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol has instructed the local administration to provide full support. Jagtap said he is in touch with officials in Rajasthan and is coordinating the process of handing over the bodies to the families.

According to police, the victims were part of a group of friends travelling in multiple cars. The accident happened when their vehicle, which was ahead of the convoy, suddenly crashed. Initial reports suggest the driver may have lost focus or dozed off. Further investigation is underway.

Barne also said the same group had faced trouble during the earlier trip. They were stuck in the Leh-Kargil region due to heavy snowfall and road closures for five days. He had then coordinated with officials to help them move safely.

Leaders said they share the grief of the families and assured all support during this time.