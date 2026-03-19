Pune: Hinjawadi Police Surprise Blue Ridge Society’s Senior Resident On Birthday Under ‘Jyeshtanubandh’ Initiative

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 74-year-old senior citizen from Hinjawadi received a heartwarming birthday surprise when a team from Hinjawadi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) visited his home as part of the ‘Jyeshtanubandh’ initiative.

The team was led by Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, who is in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station. He was joined by PSI Rajshri Patil and other staff. The team met the elderly man at his residence in Blue Ridge township on Tuesday (17th March). The officers interacted with him, listened to his concerns and celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake.

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Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sr PI Pandhare said the initiative helps police stay connected with senior citizens, especially those living alone. “Through the Jyeshtanubandh app, we can interact with elderly people. We get to know details like their birthdays. This man had his birthday, so we visited him to give a small surprise and make his day better,” he said.

He added that such visits are carried out from time to time to encourage more people to use the service.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police also extended wishes to the senior citizen for a long and healthy life. They appealed to elderly residents in the city to download the Jyeshtanubandh app and stay connected with the police.

What Is Jyeshtanubandh Initiative?

The Jyeshtanubandh initiative, launched in 2023, is a senior citizen safety and support programme by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. It combines on-ground policing with a mobile app to assist elderly residents, especially those living alone.

Under the initiative, police provide 24/7 assistance and maintain a database of senior citizens for quick response. The app allows users to contact the police in emergencies and share their location instantly. Support includes medical help, ambulance services, and assistance with daily needs.

Police officials said the initiative aims to build a bond of care and trust with senior citizens while ensuring their safety and well-being through regular contact and timely help.