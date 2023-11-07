Pune: Grand Indigenous Cattle Exhibition In Moshi To Feature India's First-Ever 'Ramp Walk' For Cattle |

In a significant initiative aimed at promoting cattle conservation, Pimpri-Chinchwad (Moshi), Maharashtra, is set to host the state's largest horse and indigenous cattle exhibition. This unique event offers an opportunity for animal enthusiasts across Maharashtra to participate.

Scheduled to coincide with the birthday of Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge who is known for his successful advocacy for the lifting of the ban on bullock cart racing, the grand indigenous cattle exhibition and cattle health camp will take place on November 25 and 26. The event is organised by the All India Bullock Cart Association at the International Industrial Exhibition Center in Moshi.

Ramp Walk showcasing 17 different types of animals

This exhibition stands out as India's first of its kind, featuring a 'Ramp Walk' showcasing 17 different types of animals, including horses and various cattle breeds. The event will host breed-wise competitions for cattle like Devni, Khillar, Lal Kandhari, Sahiwal, Lal Sindhi, Gir, Ongole, and Vechur.

Winners in various categories will be recognized, and a 'ramp walk' for the top cattle and horses is set to make its debut in India.

To participate in the Desi Cattle Exhibition and Animal Health Camp, registration is mandatory. Interested individuals can register through the provided link or contact the mobile number 9379909090. Priority will be given to the first 500 cowherds who register.

Registration will be open from November 8 to 20, 2023. The All India Bullock Cart Association is the primary organizer of this event, presenting a golden opportunity for cowherds in Pune district and Maharashtra.

