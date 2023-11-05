 Pune: Kothrud Businessman Receives Extortion Call From Man Claiming To Be From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Kothrud Businessman Receives Extortion Call From Man Claiming To Be From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Pune: Kothrud Businessman Receives Extortion Call From Man Claiming To Be From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

The crime branch has since detained two individuals in connection with the incident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

A businessman in Kothrud reportedly received an extortion call on Saturday evening from Santosh Jadhav, a criminal associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to the information received, the businessman, who owns an excavation and earthmovers business, received a call from an individual claiming to be Santosh Jadhav. Jadhav was allegedly involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The caller threatened the businessman, stating, "Do you remember the Sidhu Moose Wala murder? I am Santosh Jadhav speaking, and we have received a contract of ₹15 lakh to kill you. How much will you give to save your life? We will shoot you if you do not provide the money."

Furthermore, the caller threatened to harm the businessman's family, including women and children, if he failed to pay ₹50,000 as extortion. The businessman promptly contacted the police and filed a complaint.

The crime branch has since detained two individuals in connection with the incident, and the case is currently under investigation.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Man Booked For Showing Obscene Video To Minor Girl In Kothrud
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Kothrud Businessman Receives Extortion Call From Man Claiming To Be From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Pune: Kothrud Businessman Receives Extortion Call From Man Claiming To Be From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Pune: Police Apprehend Gang Behind House Robberies In Jejuri

Pune: Police Apprehend Gang Behind House Robberies In Jejuri

Pune Crime: Man Booked For Showing Obscene Video To Minor Girl In Kothrud

Pune Crime: Man Booked For Showing Obscene Video To Minor Girl In Kothrud

Pune: MahaMetro To Develop 12 Parking Spaces For Buses, Auto Rickshaws, Private Vehicles

Pune: MahaMetro To Develop 12 Parking Spaces For Buses, Auto Rickshaws, Private Vehicles

Pune: Foundation For Child Protection-Muskaan Organises 'The Walk' To Raise Awareness About Sexual...

Pune: Foundation For Child Protection-Muskaan Organises 'The Walk' To Raise Awareness About Sexual...