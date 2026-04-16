Pune: Garbage Dump At Dhayari's Laigude Hospital Sparks Health Concerns - PHOTOS

Pune: Garbage Dump At Dhayari's Laigude Hospital Sparks Health Concerns | Sourced

The premises of Late Muralidhar Pandurang Laigude Hospital on Sinhagad Road in Dhayari have been found littered with scrap and garbage, raising serious concerns among patients and local residents.

Large quantities of discarded material, including rusty hospital beds, broken furniture and old sanitary fixtures, have been dumped within the hospital compound. The situation has worsened with reports that scrap from various parts of the city is being brought and stored at the site, creating an unhygienic environment.

Residents allege that the absence of adequate security has led to unauthorised dumping by unknown individuals. The accumulated waste has begun to rot, producing a foul smell and posing risks of mosquito breeding due to stagnant rainwater. Locals fear that the conditions could lead to the spread of diseases such as dengue and malaria.

'There is an atmosphere of fear'

“There is an atmosphere of fear. Patients, especially women and children, are the worst affected by the unhygienic conditions,” said Mohan Sahu, a local resident.

'Pose a fire hazard'

Chitra Sahane, another resident, highlighted the possible mixing of biomedical waste with general scrap, which further can increase the health risks. The cluttered premises are not only unsanitary but also pose a fire hazard, she added.

Despite instructions issued nearly six months ago to prevent dumping and maintain cleanliness, violations continue.

A senior official from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department acknowledged the issue and assured action.

Dr Nina Borade, Health Chief of the civic body, said that strict measures will be taken in coordination with the concerned departments to address the violations.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Kurane, Superintendent Engineer of the Motor Vehicles Department, stated that the process to auction and remove scrap is underway. He assured that the accumulated material would soon be cleared and steps would be taken to maintain cleanliness in the area.

Citizens, however, are demanding immediate intervention, stressing that a hospital must provide a clean and safe environment for patients. With conditions deteriorating, they have urged the administration to act swiftly before the situation escalates further.