Pune: 2 Students Booked For Dancing To ‘O Re Bandook Wale’ Allegedly Glorifying Maoist Leader Madvi Hidma | Video Screengrab

A cultural programme held on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti at a government hostel in Pune has sparked controversy after a video of students dancing to a controversial song related to Maoist leader Madvi Hidma went viral on social media.

Pune Hostel Dance Row: Maoist-Linked Song Played At Cultural Event, Sparks Controversy | WATCH VIDEO pic.twitter.com/l12kGV7f5q — Maharashtra News (@MahaNews25) April 14, 2026

The accused have been identified as Kiran Narayan Gomase (22) and Srinivas Hanumant Kumari (23), both residents of Gadchiroli district and currently pursuing BBA-CA studies in Pune.

The incident took place at the Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel in Vishrantwadi. During the celebration, a group of hostel students danced to the song “O Re Bandook Wale.” The song is reportedly linked to Hidma, which triggered outrage once the video surfaced online.

Following the viral video, Vishrantwadi Police Station registered a case against the two students. They have booked under Sections 197(1)(d), 353(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to officials, the act allegedly involved spreading misleading content that could threaten the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of the country.

Rajnikanth Chilumula, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Two students have been booked under the relevant charges. The lyrics in the song are against the unity and integrity of India. Hence, a case has been registered. Furthermore, police are examining the background of the students and the function."

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"Prima facie, police found that the students belonged to Gadchiroli. Accordingly, their full background will be verified, and if the students are linked to any illegal organisation, action will be taken,” he added.