Pune VIDEO: Liquor Bottles Found In PCMC Main Administrative Building, Viral Video Sparks Outrage | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Liquor Bottles Found In PCMC Main Administrative Building, Viral Video Sparks Outrage | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A controversy has erupted at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) headquarters in Pimpri after liquor bottles were reportedly found inside a restroom in the main administrative building.

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The incident has raised serious questions about security lapses inside the high-security government office.

The issue came to light after a video showing the bottles went viral on social media, triggering public outrage. Citizens have questioned how alcohol could be brought into the premises despite multiple layers of security, including guards and CCTV surveillance.

A regular visitor of the PCMC noted, “They check our bags every time we enter. They don't allow us inside the premises if we are not wearing helmets. Despite this, a video has surfaced where a liquor bottle is seen inside the PCMC building. It's kind of ironic how the administration treats common citizens and people in power.”

The development has also brought back earlier allegations made by Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Sandeep Waghere. He had claimed that a party involving alcohol and non-vegetarian food was held inside the premises on 31st March during the controversy related to the Rs 52 crore payment issue.

Inquiry Underway, Says PCMC

Officials have not ruled out negligence or deliberate misconduct. A senior PCMC official said the administration has taken note of the viral video and is treating the matter seriously.

“We have seen the video, and an inquiry is underway. Strict and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible,” the official said.

The incident has intensified calls for a detailed probe and accountability, with attention now on what action the civic body will take in the coming days.